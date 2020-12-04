B. Riley Raises Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,686 shares of company stock worth $2,549,526. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

