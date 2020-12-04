Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

BCPC opened at $103.79 on Monday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Balchem by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

