Bank of America Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of -1.60. BioNTech has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $128.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

