BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.47% of BankUnited worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

