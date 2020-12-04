Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.76.

CRWD opened at $161.19 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $3,705,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

