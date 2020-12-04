Barclays Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Neutral

Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $222,784,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

