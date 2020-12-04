Barclays Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $245.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

