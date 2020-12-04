Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BZLYF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.95 on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.