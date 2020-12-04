Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.68% of Belden worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Belden by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 18.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $40.98 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

