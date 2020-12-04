BidaskClub Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

NICE opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

