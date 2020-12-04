Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

December 4th, 2020

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

