Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.
Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
