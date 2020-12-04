Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $90,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

