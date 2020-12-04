Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.89% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,535 shares of company stock worth $132,918. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

