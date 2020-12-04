Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $12,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $11,224.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $20,924.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.31 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.