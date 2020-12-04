Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,096.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,868.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,759.82. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.