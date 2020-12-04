Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,290.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,096.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,868.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,759.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Booking by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Booking by 39.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 270.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.