Boston Partners Acquires 226,189 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1,501.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of Carter’s worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,916,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter’s stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,541 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

