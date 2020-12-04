Boston Partners Acquires 689,256 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2,239.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.34% of InterDigital worth $41,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

