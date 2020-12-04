Boston Partners Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.63% of Starwood Property Trust worth $26,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 2,565,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after buying an additional 1,627,065 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

