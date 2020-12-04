Boston Partners Buys 22,694 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,410 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.43% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 121,460 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $57.00 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

