Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.39% of Steven Madden worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 41.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Steven Madden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 41.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. KeyCorp raised Steven Madden from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.86 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

