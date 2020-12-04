Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,060 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.12% of Sykes Enterprises worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.