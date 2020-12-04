Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boston Partners lowered its position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.70% of First Horizon National worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,187,000 after buying an additional 2,156,075 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 354,296 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,091,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 332,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Horizon National by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 360,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,470 shares during the last quarter.

FHN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

