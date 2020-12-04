Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

TOL opened at $47.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

