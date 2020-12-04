Boston Partners Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

