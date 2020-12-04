Boston Partners Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Marathon Oil worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 368,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.