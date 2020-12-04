Boston Partners Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,902 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $332,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.