Boston Partners Has $24.70 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.64% of NMI worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,717 shares of company stock worth $3,101,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

