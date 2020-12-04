Boston Partners Has $26.14 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,405,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,544,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,875 shares of company stock worth $19,563,005 in the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.