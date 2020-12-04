Boston Partners Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

