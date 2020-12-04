Boston Partners Has $28.22 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $139.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,278 shares of company stock worth $8,277,897. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

