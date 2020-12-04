Boston Partners Has $29.53 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 36,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

