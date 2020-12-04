Boston Partners Has $33.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.98% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

