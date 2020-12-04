Boston Partners Has $34.88 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,417 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

