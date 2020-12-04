Boston Partners Has $38.36 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Markel worth $38,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $978.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $996.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $987.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.