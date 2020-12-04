Boston Partners Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.89% of Landstar System worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

