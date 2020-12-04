Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,173 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

CNQ stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

