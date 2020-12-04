Boston Partners Lowers Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.30% of First Merchants worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.