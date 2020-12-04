Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.24% of Harsco worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 171,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE HSC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

