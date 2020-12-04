Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boston Partners lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.48% of LCI Industries worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 56.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

LCII stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

