Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.36% of Assured Guaranty worth $40,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 78.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.