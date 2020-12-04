Boston Partners Reduces Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Boston Partners cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.10% of ACCO Brands worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

