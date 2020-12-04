Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.60% of Maximus worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMS opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

