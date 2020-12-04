Boston Partners Sells 1,252,717 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,252,717 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.34% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

