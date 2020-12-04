Boston Partners Sells 21,398 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Boston Partners lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of AECOM worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

