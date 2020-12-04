Boston Partners Sells 28,215 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Huntsman worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit