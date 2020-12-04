Boston Partners Sells 28,215 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Huntsman worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.