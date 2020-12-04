Boston Partners Sells 297,578 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Ambev worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 26.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,284,000 after buying an additional 25,763,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,376,000 after buying an additional 23,535,532 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $28,360,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

