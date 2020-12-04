Boston Partners Sells 29,920 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.57% of PRA Group worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.71 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

