Boston Partners Sells 52,077 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.35% of Aegion worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 49.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 548,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEGN. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

