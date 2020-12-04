Boston Partners Sells 65,419 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.28% of NCR worth $36,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

